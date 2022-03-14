Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Thryv by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Thryv by 447.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73,545 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

