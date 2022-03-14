Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.
THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Thryv by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Thryv by 447.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73,545 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
