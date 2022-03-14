TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,937,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

