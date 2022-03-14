TI Trust Inc. Takes $351,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

