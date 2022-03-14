tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

TBLD stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.04. tinyBuild has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The company has a market capitalization of £309.43 million and a P/E ratio of 101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

