Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.74 on Monday. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

