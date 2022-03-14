Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TITUF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.33. 12,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Titanium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

