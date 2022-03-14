Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.57 Million (TON)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $2.57 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.43 or 0.06621356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.66 or 0.99763529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040888 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

