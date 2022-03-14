Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,537 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNA. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.92 million, a P/E ratio of -753.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.