Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of TRZBF opened at $3.36 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.
Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.
