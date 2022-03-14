Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCW. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.91.

TCW traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$3.11. 637,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,998. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$770.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.06.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

