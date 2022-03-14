Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

