Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VSE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in VSE by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

