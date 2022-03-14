Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0516 on Exchanges

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

