Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

