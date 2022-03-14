Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 922,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 2,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,585. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

