Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $131.73

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.73 and last traded at $131.73, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

