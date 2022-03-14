Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.17 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

