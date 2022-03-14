Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 26,600 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

