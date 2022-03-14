Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

TH stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

