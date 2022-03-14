Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,112 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM opened at $31.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

