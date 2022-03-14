Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $440,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $318.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.82. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

NEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

