Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 3,488 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

