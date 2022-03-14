Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $534,000 Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,770,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 281.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 371,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 303,473 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

