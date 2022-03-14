Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 90,431 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LIVX stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

