Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

EBR opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

