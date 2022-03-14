Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 340,857 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340,857 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Resonant were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 96.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of RESN opened at $4.42 on Monday. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have commented on RESN. Craig Hallum cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.