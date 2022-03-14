Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $40.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

