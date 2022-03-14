Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $398.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.48. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.