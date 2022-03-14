UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

