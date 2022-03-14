UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

