UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $122.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

