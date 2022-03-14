UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 45,235 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 870,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.