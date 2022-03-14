UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,061 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

