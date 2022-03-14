UBS Group AG Acquires 20,436 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 35,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

