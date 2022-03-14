UBS Group AG Boosts Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of INDY opened at $43.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.