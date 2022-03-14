UBS Group AG Grows Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Marqeta by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,037,000 after buying an additional 284,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of MQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

