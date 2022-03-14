UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Public Education by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Public Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Public Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American Public Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Public Education by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

