UBS Group AG Sells 1,969 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $268.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

