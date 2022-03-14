UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $17.34. UBS Group shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 109,357 shares.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.