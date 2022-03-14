Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.0954 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $1.08 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00238142 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

