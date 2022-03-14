Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.84

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.84 and last traded at C$27.61, with a volume of 60138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.99.

UNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.94.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

