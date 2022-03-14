Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UNBLF stock remained flat at $$64.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

