United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UG stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United-Guardian by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

