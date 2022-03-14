United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UG stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.33.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
