United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €43.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.28 ($47.38).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($45.99) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.13) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.54) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.90 ($0.99) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €29.30 ($32.08). The company had a trading volume of 319,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($28.73) and a 1 year high of €37.72 ($41.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

