Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.78

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 21908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

