Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Upwork has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Upwork by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

