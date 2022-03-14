Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Urban One were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Urban One by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Urban One by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $2,960,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.00. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

