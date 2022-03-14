USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
USNA opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $1,234,059. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
