USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

USNA opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $1,234,059. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

