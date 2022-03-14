UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

NYSE USER traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,848. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

USER has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

