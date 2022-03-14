Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $262.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.14.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $241.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.78 and its 200 day moving average is $312.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $130,083,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,979,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,305,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.